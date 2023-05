News From Law.com

Two months after the Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia shortlisted three Superior Court judges and two lawyers to fill a vacancy on the Georgia Court of Appeals bench, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his appointment of Cherokee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Watkins for the role. Watkins joins the intermediate appellate court following the death of Judge Clyde L. Reese in December.

Georgia

May 18, 2023, 5:05 PM

nature of claim: /