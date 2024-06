News From Law.com

Kevin Hellmann was conducting jury trial training sessions for lawyers in the country of Georgia for the U.S. Department of State when he received a call from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' assistant general counsel about his appointment to the Miami-Dade County Court bench. "I was thrilled in the moment," Hellmann said. "It's a great honor that somebody in the position of a governor has faith in me to make the right decisions in a court of law. It's very humbling."

June 18, 2024, 2:12 PM

