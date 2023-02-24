New Judge Alert: This Georgia Lawyer Just Stepped Up to a St...

News From Law.com

Clarke County State Court will soon have a new judge seated on its bench. However, lawyers will likely notice he's no stranger to the system. On Feb. 22, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court Judge Ryan S. Hope to fill a state court vacancy created by the December retirement of Chief Judge Ethelyn Simpson. But when Hope gets sworn in to his new role on March 1, the workload won't look all that unfamiliar. "In the time since Judge Simpson took senior status, I've already been sitting by designation in State Court to help out," Hope said.

Georgia

February 24, 2023, 10:55 AM