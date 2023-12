News From Law.com

New Jersey's tax sale law has been hit with a constitutional challenge in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling favoring homeowners who lose equity when they become delinquent on their property taxes. The class action could leave New Jersey owing millions to property owners in light of the Supreme Court's ruling in "Tyler v. Hennepin County."

December 07, 2023, 6:03 PM

