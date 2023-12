News From Law.com

With one judicial nominee just confirmed and another appearing to be in line for confirmation, the District of New Jersey stands to attain a special status in 2024: a fully staffed bench. There's no doubt that having the state's federal courts reach a state of normalcy will be a boon for attorneys and litigants. And it comes less than three years after the District of New Jersey reached its low point of six vacancies.

Government

December 18, 2023, 8:00 AM

nature of claim: /