The past year was a strong one for the country's largest law firms, and the story was no different in New Jersey, a legal landscape dominated by the midsize market. According to this year's annual New Jersey Top 40 report, only four firms saw significant revenue shrinkages, while 17 saw gross revenue growth of more than 5% compared with 2022.

New Jersey

July 17, 2024, 12:00 PM