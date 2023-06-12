New Jersey Top 40: Litigation, Practice Diversity Set Firms ...

News From Law.com

In a year where sizable gains were a bit more difficult to come by than in 2021, most firms rooted in New Jersey nevertheless saw financial performance improve in 2022. Of the New Jersey Law Journal Top 40 firms listed, 27 improved gross revenue in fiscal 2022. The picture is not quite as rosy as a year ago. For example, on last year's list, all but five firms posted gains. Nevertheless, the firms on this list collectively increased firmwide gross revenue 4.6% year over year.

New Jersey

June 12, 2023, 10:13 AM

nature of claim: /