New Jersey has agreed to a $16 million settlement on behalf of 71 residents of two state-owned nursing homes for veterans who died of COVID-19. The latest settlement comes on top of a $52.9 million deal with the state in December 2021 on behalf of another 119 residents of the Paramus and Menlo Park veterans homes who died of COVID-19.

August 22, 2022, 3:27 PM