News From Law.com

New Jersey regulators have hit Pfizer subsidiary Wyeth Holdings with a suit over toxic contamination of a 435-acre site that was formerly a manufacturing facility. The state Department of Environmental Protection brought claims against Wyeth Holdings under the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or "CERCLA", and New Jersey's Spill Compensation and Control Act.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 09, 2024, 1:38 PM

nature of claim: /