New Jersey or Connecticut? Employment Discrimination Suit Sp...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has upheld the firing of a Connecticut man who sued his employer for retaliatory discharge in New Jersey. New Jersey's choice-of-law rules require that, under the circumstances, the substantive law of Connecticut should be applied to Nicholas Walters' suit against Safelite Fulfillment, the auto glass repair company, the appeals court said. And Walters failed to bring his claim in time under Connecticut law, the appeals court said.

Automotive

October 28, 2022, 2:28 PM