New Suit - ERISA

Harris Beach filed an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of New Jersey Neck and Back Institute. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for surgery, targets Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05784, New Jersey Neck and Back Institute PC v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 6:20 PM