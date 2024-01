News From Law.com

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden filed an amicus brief in a Third Circuit case on behalf of Catholic peace movement Pax Christi in support of the validity of a New Jersey law prohibiting state and local entities and private correctional facilities from entering into agreements with federal immigration authorities to detain noncitizens.

Government

January 12, 2024, 10:47 AM

