News From Law.com

George Campion, an attorney who embarked on a legal career in midlife after starting out as a journalist, died Monday. He was 75. Campion was 41 when he graduated magna cum laude from Seton Hall University School of Law. Known to friends as Gerry, he was a litigator who was of counsel at Cottrell Law Group in Newark. He also had stints at Beattie Padovano and at the firm now known as Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry.

Legal Services

November 16, 2022, 3:34 PM