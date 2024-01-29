Breaking News From Law.com

The New Jersey Administrative Office of Courts plans on Tuesday to open for public comment a Jan. 22 request to coordinate Roundup cases into Multi-County Litigation. Motley Rice wants 10 Roundup cases coordinated in Atlantic County Superior Court. The firm anticipates more than 100 Roundup cases in New Jersey, where Monsanto's Bayer has its U.S. headquarters in Whippany. New Jersey would be a new venue for Roundup trials, which have been in Missouri, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Oregon.

Agriculture

January 29, 2024, 5:08 PM

nature of claim: /