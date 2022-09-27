New Instructions on Prejudgment Interest, Workplace Harassme...

News From Law.com

Four new instructions have been added to the Maryland Civil Pattern Jury Instructions, Fifth Edition with 2022 Replacement Pages, including instructions regarding prejudgment interest, intentional interference with a parent-child relationship, damages for pet injuries or death, and harassment where there's no tangible employment action, according to the Maryland State Bar Association. At the same time, the 2022 replacement-pages publication includes revised instructions regarding property damages, damages for uninsured or underinsured motorists, employment discrimination, and harassment.

Maryland

September 27, 2022, 9:57 AM