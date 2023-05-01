New Hurdle for Insurers: Intent to Deceive Required for Deny...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled an insurer cannot deny a life insurance policy benefit unless it can prove a misrepresentation in the contract was done with the intent to deceive. The ruling adds a third hurdle for insurers trying to reject a claim. Circumstances prior to the American National Insurance Co. v. Bertha Arce majority opinion, written by Justice John Phillip Devine, allowed a policy rejection by establish two elements in the Teas Insurance Code—the misrepresentation was of a material fact, and it affected the risks assumed.

