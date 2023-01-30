New House Oversight Committee Chair Zeroes In on Investigati...

News From Law.com

The incoming House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer outlined an ambitious investigation agenda Monday at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. He stressed a bi-partisan approach for some agenda items such as taking a closer look at allegedly wasteful spending of pandemic relief funds or the investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, a few more contentious congressional hearings will focus on the Biden family's business dealings with China, ESG regulations and the handling of classified presidential documents.

Government

January 30, 2023, 3:34 PM