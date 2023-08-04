New Hong Kong Listing Rules Eliminate Need to Disclose China...

News From Law.com

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has revised its listing rules, removing a requirement for companies to disclose China-related risks in their applications to list in the city. Hong Kong issuers have previously had to put forward a summary of risks including those related to the "relevant laws and regulations", "the political structure and economic environment" and other specific risks of doing business in China. The latest revision to the listing rules saw the repeal of that requirement section, according to the HKEX's consultation conclusion paper published in late July.

