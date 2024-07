News From Law.com

A New Haven, Connecticut, jury awarded a $15.4 million verdict to a plaintiff Wednesday in a medical malpractice case against Meriden Wallingford Anesthesia Group. In 2017, Maria Ocasio underwent an outpatient scoping procedure, which required anesthesia. MWAG administered and managed the anesthesia before and during the procedure. Dr. Guy Aliotta, the medical team lead, died in 2021, and therefore was unable to testify or be deposed before the trial.

Connecticut

July 03, 2024, 5:52 PM