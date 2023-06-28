New Guidance: Federal Court Order Impacts Case Law on Royalt...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in San Antonio's order in an oil and gas royalties lawsuit will provide new guidance in disputes over the recovery of overpayments to mineral lease owners, an energy law attorney for the defendants said. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez denied the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment, and dismissed the case with prejudice in favor of oil and gas operators Ovintiv USA Inc. The result frees Ovintiv from a $608,815 claim. The case is DDR Weinert Ltd. v. Ovintiv USA Inc.

June 28, 2023, 3:48 PM

