In the United States, regulators are increasingly holding companies accountable for the compliance problems of their third-party vendors. Elsewhere, a new law in the United Kingdom will help prosecutors pursue corporate fraud, and a new E.U. regulation takes aim at subsidies granted by non-member states that give companies an undue economic advantage. Those are some of the compliance challenges discussed Wednesday during a Reed Smith webinar.

May 10, 2024, 3:25 PM

