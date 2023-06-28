New Georgia Laws Include Ban on Some Treatments for Transgen...

News From Law.com

On Saturday, Georgia's new law banning gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect. Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state's new laws. For many, the law is seen as "devastating." "It's cutting off, literally, lifesaving care for many people in Georgia," said Dr. Izzy Lowell, an Atlanta-based doctor who specializes in gender-affirming care.

Georgia

June 28, 2023, 12:53 PM

