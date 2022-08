News From Law.com

A state appeals court rejected a former Star Trek actor's petition to reverse a dismissal of his defamation suit and agreed to increase attorneys' fees for two of the defendants. Vic Mignogna, who played Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek Continues, a 2013-2017 television series, was unable to reverse the defendants' summary judgment order, which was granted on grounds his legal team was late in filing a second amended petition.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 22, 2022, 3:57 PM