New Fort Worth Trial Firm Adds Offices in Dallas, West Texas...

News From Law.com

The new Fort Worth trial firm, founded by 10 energy litigators who left Alston & Bird in late January, has expanded with an office in Dallas, led by two former Holland & Knight partners, and a soon-to open office in West Texas in the Permian Basin.The firm, initially launched as Vartabedian & Hester, is now Vartabedian Hester & Haynes, after Holland & Knight partners Craig Haynes and Rachelle "Shelley" Glazer joined the firm on Monday as partners in Dallas.Firm founder Rob Vartabedian said Greg Holly, a solo practitioner in Monahans, will join the firm within two or three weeks to work in the new Delaware Basin office.

Legal Services

February 08, 2024, 2:28 PM

nature of claim: /