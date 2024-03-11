Who Got The Work

XPO has retained lawyer Barry S. Rothman of Strongin Rothman & Abrams to fend off a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The suit, filed Jan. 23 in New York Southern District Court by Caruso Glynn LLC on behalf of New Flyer of America Inc., arises from the defendant's allegedly delivery good later than contracted. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-00489, New Flyer of America Inc. v. XPO Logistics.

Transportation & Logistics

March 11, 2024, 2:31 PM

Plaintiffs

New Flyer of America Inc.

Plaintiffs

Caruso Glynn, LLC

defendants

XPO Logistics

defendant counsels

Strongin Rothman & Abrams, LLP

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute