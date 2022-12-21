New Florida Insurance Law Is Poised to Put a Damper on Prope...

News From Law.com

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that seeks to fix Florida's spiraling property insurance market, and insurance lawyers are paying close attention. In recent years, Florida has seen property insurance rates rise, prompting insurers to leave the state. This has caused a crisis within the insurance market that has been a focus for Florida lawmakers, especially as housing costs continue rising and natural disasters threaten the state. The new bill signed into law aims to limit lawsuits over insurance claims, which will have a direct effect on some insurance lawyers.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 11:28 AM