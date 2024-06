News From Law.com

With mental health issues looming large over the legal profession, incoming Florida Bar president Roland Sanchez-Medina sees technology as a way to ease some of the burden on lawyers facing those issues. In this interview Sanchez-Medina, founder of Miami-based boutique SMGQ Law, discusses his vision for the Florida Bar in providing lawyers with technology that could help them become more efficient and less stressed.

June 26, 2024, 3:31 PM