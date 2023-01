New Suit - Trademark

Harter Secrest & Emery filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court on behalf of New Era Cap. The suit takes aim at Twnty-Two Inc. and other defendants for allegedly selling hats with infringing logo and tag designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00010, New Era Cap LLC v. Twnty-Two, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 3:21 PM