News From Law.com

Environmental, social and governance initiatives are continuing to gain steam at corporate legal departments as CEOs increasingly take charge of ESG efforts. At the same time, these efforts are being challenged by a coalition of Republican state attorneys general who are waging a war on ESG investments. To help navigate the complicated ESG waters, legal departments are turning to tools that can help streamline their environmental objectives.

January 31, 2023, 7:01 AM