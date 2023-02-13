New Entrants, Remote Work Tilt South Florida Playing Field T...

News From Law.com

South Florida's ongoing talent squeeze—caused by a plethora of firms moving in—seems to be driving a legal job market where sought-after associates can be slightly more picky with where they land roles. The incoming rush of both law firms and lawyers means that there's more quality talent to choose from nowadays. But the number of incoming firms, mixed in with rise of remote work, could prove to be a double-edged sword when it comes to landing that top talent.

February 13, 2023, 2:08 PM