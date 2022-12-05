New Entities on the Block: Lawyers Allowed to Enter Ownershi...

News From Law.com

Traditionally, ethics rules have strictly prohibited fee-sharing between lawyers and nonlawyers, but things are changing around the country.Many states—including Georgia—have adopted some version of Rule 5.4 of the American Bar Association's (ABA's) Model Rules of Professional Conduct. That rule strictly prohibits fee sharing between lawyers and nonlawyers, except in limited discrete circumstances.But this landscape is changing. Jurisdictions around the country are reconsidering Rule 5.4 and whether a revision to the rule is justified.

Georgia

December 05, 2022, 9:50 AM