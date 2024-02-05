New Englands Hinckley Allen Expands Southward, Opening 7th O...

News From Law.com

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder is absorbing Fort Lauderdale-anchored, construction-focused law firm Ferencik Libanoff Brandt Bustamante & Goldstein, giving Hinckley Allen its first office south of New York. Hinckley Allen boasts offices mostly concentrated in the northeast tip of the U.S. In 2020, it debuted its Chicago location, marking the start of its expansion outside of the Northeast. Fort Lauderdale marks the firm's continued efforts to keep growing outside its usual geographic presence.

February 05, 2024, 5:24 PM

