Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. filed a subrogation lawsuit against Paccaar Inc., Gabrielli Kenworth of CT LLC and other defendants over a fire ignited in a truck, allegedly due to mechanics' negligence. The insured, Vincent Cahill & Sons Excavating, owned a 2011 Kenworth T270 truck and had an insurance policy through Arbella, the complaint said.

February 14, 2024, 2:10 PM

