The Biden administration nominated Ismail Ramsey to be the U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California, a post that has remained without a Senate-confirmed leader for nearly two years. California attorneys say the Keker, Van Nest & Peters alum and Ramsey & Ehrlich founding partner will breathe new life into the office since the February 2021 departure of U.S. Attorney David Anderson, now a Sidley Austin partner in San Francisco.

November 29, 2022, 4:47 PM