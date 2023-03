News From Law.com

A Kraft Heinz Co. shareholder has filed a breach of fiduciary duty suit in the Court of Chancery, alleging management kept investors in the dark on cost-saving tactics and government investigations. The derivative complaint was brought against Kraft Heinz's current and former directors, officers and controlling shareholders by DeLeeuw Law with Greenfield & Goodman and Isquith Law of counsel.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 07, 2023, 3:00 PM