New Dentons Compliance and Investigations Unit Aims at Trav...

Dentons has launched a new global business offering to bring its traditional legal services and growing consulting business together in a way that it says address the dramatically changing needs of global clients. Global Compliance and Investigations (GCI) is a new group comprised of lawyers, investigators, former government intelligence operatives, and other professionals around the world to help clients with the "increasingly complex web of criminal and regulatory laws governing multinational corporations," co-chair Judith Aron said.

October 19, 2022, 12:01 AM