Pennsylvania's justices had their fair share of disagreements over the past year, according to data collected by The Legal, but lawyers said those disagreements indicate a court that's functioning as it should. The state Supreme Court entered 41 majority opinions over the course of 2022, based on a search of the Unified Judicial System's database. In that same time, the justices also wrote 68 concurring or dissenting opinions or statements.

Pennsylvania

February 09, 2023, 7:00 AM