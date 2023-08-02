New Suit

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Chubb, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by the Voorhies Law Firm on behalf of New Covenant Presbyterian Church Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03016, New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

August 02, 2023, 2:04 PM

