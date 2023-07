News From Law.com

Former Orange County Circuit Court Judge Paetra Terry Brownlee of Winter Park is the Sunshine State's news jurist appointed to Florida's Sixth District Court of Appeal. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement. The governor signed legislation creating the new Sixth District Court of Appeal in January, the first new district court in Florida since 1979. It covers the 9th, 10th, and 20th Judicial Circuits and operates out of Lakeland.

Florida

July 13, 2023, 8:50 AM

