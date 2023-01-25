New County Remote Proceeding Rules Likely to Provide Roadmap...

News From Law.com

The Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas is set to adopt new local rules outlining how attorneys and litigants may utilize remote technology in legal proceedings. And in the absence of statewide guidelines, its rules could act as a road map for other judicial districts seeking to codify the use of advanced communications technology in their courts. Lackawanna County President Judge Trish Corbett signed the order adopting the rules Jan. 12 after receiving approval from the state Supreme Court civil procedural rules committee.

Pennsylvania

January 25, 2023, 4:31 PM