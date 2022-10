News From Law.com

Relying on a 2001 Florida Supreme Court ruling, the Fourth District Court of Appeal held that a trial court erred in permitting garnishment of a defendant's individual debts from a joint bank account belonging to him and his wife. The ruling is one of the first wins for attorneys with Brito PLLC, a boutique law firm in Coral Gables that opened approximately five weeks ago.

Banking & Financial Services

October 17, 2022, 11:10 AM