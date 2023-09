News From Law.com

As law firms face greater challenges related to a hybrid workforce and post-pandemic economy, two Atlanta-area law firm advisers are launching a joint consulting business that they say will guide law firms on business plans, talent issues, compensation and inter-office communications. Alexa Ross and Marty Ellin started the collaboration last month offering consulting services for law firms. They also continue to operate their own advisory firms.

September 11, 2023

