News From Law.com

Stone Academy students filed another class action, this time against Connecticut government officials who invalidated academic credits earned at the former for-profit nursing school. On Feb. 14, 2023, Stone Academy abruptly closed, changing the lives of hundreds of practical nursing students. In a class action against the school and its officials, the court awarded $5 million in prejudgment remedy to the plaintiffs.

Education

January 05, 2024, 11:44 AM

nature of claim: /