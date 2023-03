News From Law.com

All eight Ivy League schools and the Ivy League Council of Presidents face an antitrust class action case, which contends the schools agreement to not award athletic scholarships or reimburse students for education related expenses constitutes unlawful price fixing. The lawsuit was filed in Connecticut District Court, and the plaintiffs are represented by law firms Berger Montague, Freedman Normand Friedland and Zeisler & Zeisler.

Education

March 08, 2023, 1:18 PM