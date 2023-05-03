New Suit - Contract

New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC d/b/a AT&T Mobility sued Cogeco US Penn LLC d/b/a Breezeline and other defendants Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Cipriani & Werner and A Nava & Glander Law Firm, seeks $434,000 in repair costs for a collapsed wireless telecommunications tower. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00727, New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC v. Cogeco US (Penn) LLC et al.

Telecommunications

May 03, 2023, 6:44 AM

Plaintiffs

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cipriani & Werner

defendants

Cogeco US (Penn) LLC

Controls Service & Engineering Company, Inc.

L&J Erection, Inc.

Maicom Solutions, LLC

Ruthrauff Service, LLC

Stonemile Group, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract