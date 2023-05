New Suit - Property Damage

AT&T Mobility filed a lawsuit claiming fire damage Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cipriani & Werner and A Nava & Glander Law Firm, targets Pro Bike+Run and CE Monroeville22. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00859, New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC v. CE-Pro Bikes, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

May 23, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC

Cipriani & Werner

defendants

CE Monroeville22, LP

CE-Pro Bikes, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract