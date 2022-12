New Suit

New Cingular Wireless d/b/a AT&T Mobility filed a lawsuit against the Village of Oyster Bay Cove on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, challenges the defendant's denial of an application to construct a wireless services facility at the village's police headquarters. The case is 2:22-cv-07807, New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC v. Village of Oyster Bay Cove et al.