New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC d/b/a AT&T Mobility. The suit, over the denial of a zoning application for the construction of a wireless services facility, pursues claims against The Incorporated Village of Muttontown and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05524, New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC d/b/a AT&T Mobility v. The Incorporated Village of Muttontown et al.