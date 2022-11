New Suit - Consumer

Norton Rose Fulbright filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Kansas District Court on behalf of New Cingular Wireless PCS d/b/a AT&T Mobility. The suit, over the denial of an application to construct a wireless communications monopole, pursues claims against the city of Liberal, Kansas and Liberal's city commission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01264, New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, d/b/a AT&T Mobility v. City of Liberal, Kansas et al.