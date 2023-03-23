New Changes Affecting Florida Courts: What Lawyers Need to K...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court entered an order that provided guidance for attorneys and jurists about the presence of emotional support animals in Sunshine State courtrooms, including in civil litigation. Matthew Dietz, director of the Disability Inclusion and Advocacy Law Clinic at Nova Southeastern University College of Law, assisted in developing Florida Rule of General Practice and Judicial Administration 2.540 and drafted the comments from the Florida Bar's Animal Law Section to the rule.

